COVID:-BRAZIL DEATH TOLL reaches 500,000 grim milestone, the world’s second highest, with USA at 600,000 deaths. Brazil’s covid death toll is still growing as infections rise.

- ZIMBABWE COVID-19 spreads as 57 people die in two weeks, triggering lockdown in Karoi, Kariba, Kwekwe, Hurungwe, and Makonde.
- US$15 BILLION DOLLAR STATE DIAMOND COMPANY Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) diamond theft as they fail to account for the use of money and diamonds which were in stock, raising the possibility that they could have been stolen.
- FORMER ZAMBIAN PRESIDENT, the late Kenneth Kaunda was the last man standing as all Africa Liberation frontline leaders at a conference including Kenneth Kaunda, Samora Machel, Julius Nyerere, Robert Mugabe have fallen,...R.I.P!
- (CIO) director and senior ruling Zanu-PF officials in Matabeleland North province are behind the illegal seizure of a farm belonging to a local human rights lawyer and a consortium he works with, on the highly productive property in Nyamandlovu.
COVID:-BRAZIL DEATH TOLL reaches 500,000 grim milestone, the world’s second highest, with USA at 600,000. Brazil’s covid death toll is still growing as infections rise. Sibusiso Ngwenya.
