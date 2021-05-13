COVID :OVER TWO THIRDS of UK adults – 35.7 million have had a first dose of a Covid vaccine, while a third of adults are now fully vaccinated with two doses-When will I get the vaccine?

People in their 30s are now being invited in many areas of the UK.

They will be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, if they don’t have an underlying health condition, because of a slightly increased risk of extremely rare blood clots linked to the vaccine.

Who is being offered the vaccine now?In England, people aged 38 and 39 are being invited to book online from 07:00 on Thursday. Text messages have been sent out with a link to the national booking service, which can also be called on 119.

How many people have been vaccinated so far?People aged 40 and over in Scotland are now being invited to get their vaccine.

The Welsh government says vaccines are now being offered to people aged 40 and over, and some health boards have started inviting the 30-39 age group. There’s more information about the roll-out on the Public Health Wales website.

In Northern Ireland, people aged 30 and over are now eligible. They can book online or call 0300 200 7813.

The government says all adults will be offered their first dose by the end of July, in decreasing age order.

Some groups at higher risk of needing hospital treatment from Covid are urged to take up the offer of vaccination promptly:

menblack, Asian and Minority Ethnic communitiespeople with a BMI over 30those in deprived neighbourhoodsBeing vaccinated in Belfast

Can pregnant women get the vaccine?The UK’s vaccine committee says pregnant women should be offered a Covid jab when other people their age get one.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are preferable, they say, because data relating to 90,000 pregnant women has not raised any safety concerns. Data on how the AZ vaccine works in pregnant women may become available in the near future.

Pregnant women should be offered Covid vaccineWho has already been offered a first dose?Those most at risk from Covid and those caring for them were vaccinated first. They include:

frontline health and social care staffelderly care home residentsclinically extremely vulnerable peopleover-16s with some health conditions which increase their risk from Covidadult carers of disabled people and younger adults in care homespeople aged 40 and over in Englandpeople aged 45 and over in Scotlandpeople aged 40 and over in Wales, with some health boards offering it those over 30people aged 30 and over in Northern IrelandAll four nations of the UK follow these priorities, but the rollout varies between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

When will I get my second dose?Everyone should be offered a second vaccine dose within 12 weeks of the first jab to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Far more second doses are now being administered every day than first doses.

Are two doses needed?The approved vaccines require two doses to provide the best protection.

In the UK, people were initially told they would get a second dose three to four weeks after the first. But to ensure a faster rollout of first doses, the UK’s chief medical officers extended the gap to 12 weeks.

This decision has been proved correct by studies which show that one vaccine dose gives prolonged protection and cuts infections in all age groups. A second dose is still required, however, for maximum protection.

What jab might I get and can I mix and match vaccines?People under the age of 40 are now to be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine if it’s available, after a review into the numbers affected by extremely rare blood clots.

But the UK’s medicine regulator – the MHRA – says the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the risks for most people.

AstraZeneca: Is there a blood clot risk?Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?Rare blood clots – what you need to knowVaccination centre in South Wales

A UK trial is currently investigating whether using two different vaccines for the first and second doses could give better protection and more flexibility.

At present, official guidance says everyone should get the same vaccine for both doses. In very rare circumstances – if only one vaccine is available, or it’s not known which was given for the first dose – a different vaccine can be used.

If you have already had a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, you should also have a second dose. Only those who suffered a rare blood clot after the first dose should not, the regulator says.

Do the vaccines work against new variants?All three vaccines used in the UK have been shown to be effective at preventing people from becoming seriously ill and dying from Covid.

Table comparing the Oxford, Pfizer and Moderna vaccinesThe AstraZeneca vaccine offers a good level of protection against the ‘Kent’ variant now dominant in the UK. Research shows the Pfizer vaccine also offers protection against this variant.

There are concerns the vaccines may not work quite as well against variants first spotted in South Africa, Brazil and India, although it’s thought they still protect against severe illness.

Developers are updating their jabs to target the new variants and plan to have them ready by the autumn.

They are likely to be offered as a routine booster for the most vulnerable groups.

What is the India Covid variant?How worrying are the new coronavirus variants?How many vaccine doses are there?The UK has ordered eight vaccines and expects to receive 517 million doses – more than enough for every adult to receive two.

These include another 60 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine (added to the original order of 40 million) to be used as part of a booster programme in the autumn. Vaccines supplied by CureVac will be designed to protect against the most concerning new variants.

Chart showing the vaccine doses the UK has on orderWill children be vaccinated?No decision has yet been made on whether teenagers or younger children will be offered a Covid vaccine in the UK.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for use in over-16s in the UK and the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines for over-18s.

In Canada and the US, adolescents are set to receive the Pfizer vaccine after it was approved for use in teenagers following a trial which showed children aged 12-15 were well protected and had no unusual side effects.

AstraZeneca is trialling its vaccine on six-to-17-year-olds in the UK. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently testing their vaccines on those aged 12-18, with Moderna’s data expected soon.

Moderna and Pfizer are also testing their jabs on younger children between six months and 11 years old.

Is a Covid vaccine compulsory?No, it’s not mandatory – but everyone is being urged to get vaccinated to protect their family, friends and wider society.

The government is currently considering whether to make the vaccine compulsory for NHS staff and care workers.

What about people with allergies?A very small number of people have experienced a severe allergic reaction – known as anaphylaxis – after the Pfizer vaccine, but the UK regulator says these are “very rare”.

You should discuss any serious allergies with your healthcare professional before being vaccinated.

Most people will not be affected in any way, although side-effects with all Covid vaccines are possible.

The most common ones include a sore arm, headache, chills, fatigue and nausea.

They are part of the body’s normal immune response to vaccines and tend to resolve within a day or two.COVID :