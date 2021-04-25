- COVID PANDEMIC-NEW DEHLI, THE CAPITAL OF INDIA is experiencing a covid death every 4 minutes, hospitals are completely overrun, and healthcare workers are exhausted and India is short of much needed oxygen.
- SEVEN ZIMBABWEANS , INCLUDING A MAN FROM GWERU who murdered his wife and left their six-month-old son suckling from the corpse, have been placed on the International Police Organisation (Interpol) most wanted list for evading arrest.
- A CHINESE NATIONAL Chogwen Jia (49) axed his fellow countryman Biliang Tan (55) at work in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province on the hand.
- SPEEDING MOTORIST, Kasimogau Onisimo died after a Toyota Runex he was driving veered off the road, hit a telephone pole before overturning twice
- UK NOTTINGHAM, ZIM MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT WORKER 49 jailed for killing woman 36 through nicotine poisoning during ritual causing her "toxic trauma"
