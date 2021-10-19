- HARARE SODOM AND GOMORAH SEX PARTY-FIFTEEN of the 16 Harare residents arrested on Saturday for engaging in a sex orgy at a private house in Kuwadzana 2 were yesterday released on free bail and remanded to today.
- COVID-Russia records over 1000 deaths in 24 hours
- Former US Secretary of state Colin Powel (84) has died of covid complications.
- PRANDORA PAPERS REVEAL that President Mnangagwa is surrounded by dodgy financial and business characters.
- MDC-T LEADER DOUGLAS MWONZORA calls for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States and Western countries saying they are hurting the ordinary citizens more than the targeted individuals.
