COVID_19-Seven court houses Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba , Bindura, Mt. Darwin and Mutare Court closed after recording Covid-19 cases



In a statement, Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission Mr Walter Chikwana said the closure was to facilitate fumigation of the facilities.

He said testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases is underway.

The affected court houses are Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, Karoi Magistrates’ Court, Kariba Magistrates’ Court, Bindura Magistrates’ Court, Mt. Darwin Magistrates’ Court, Mutare Magistrates’ Court and the Mutare High Court.

Mr Chikwanha said, “We are currently in the process of consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward”.

He advised litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at these courts to get in touch with the Registrar, Resident Magistrate, Additional Sheriff or Assistant Master on duty.

“The public will be advised when the concerned courts will be re-opening,” said Mr Chikwanha.