- Mashonaland West Police ban machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, knives and daggers over sharp increase in murder, rape, armed robbery, and assult cases
- 'A WHITE British Police officer fired an electric stun gun for 33 seconds and kicked the late Black ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson in the head as he lay on the ground'.
- Two South African soldiers arrested for smuggling 12 boxes of cigarettes worth R160 000 from Zimbabwe using an army vehicle to transport the consignment .
- COVID_19-Seven court houses Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba , Bindura, Mt. Darwin and Mutare Court closed after recording Covid-19 cases
- Chiyangwa and his two accomplices stole an excavator at Chiyangwa's Lions den plot in Shamva from Mega link Investments dismantled it and sold the parts.
COVID_19-Seven court houses Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kariba , Bindura, Mt. Darwin and Mutare Court closed after recording Covid-19 cases
In a statement, Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission Mr Walter Chikwana said the closure was to facilitate fumigation of the facilities.
He said testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases is underway.
The affected court houses are Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court, Karoi Magistrates’ Court, Kariba Magistrates’ Court, Bindura Magistrates’ Court, Mt. Darwin Magistrates’ Court, Mutare Magistrates’ Court and the Mutare High Court.
Mr Chikwanha said, “We are currently in the process of consulting with the Ministry of Health and Child Care on the way forward”.
He advised litigants and legal practitioners who may want to file any papers at these courts to get in touch with the Registrar, Resident Magistrate, Additional Sheriff or Assistant Master on duty.
“The public will be advised when the concerned courts will be re-opening,” said Mr Chikwanha.