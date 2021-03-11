Creepy Old Piers Morgan Clip Sheds Light On His Weird Meghan Markle Obsession



A 2018 clip circulating on social media may offer some insight as to why British TV personality Piers Morgan has been so aggressively attacking Meghan Markle: She hurt his feelings once by “ghosting” him.

Morgan recalled following Markle and other members of the “Suits” cast on Twitter in 2015. She followed him back, they began to chat online and build a friendship. Then, when she was in the U.K. to watch some tennis, they met at a pub.

“We had two hours in the pub, she had a couple of dirty martinis, a couple of pints, we got off brilliantly and then I put her in a cab,” he recalled, adding:

It turned out to be a cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. And then the next night, they had a solo dinner together and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I have never heard from her again.

“Late Late Show” host Ryan Tubridy asked Morgan what happened.

“She ghosted me, Ryan!” Morgan said. “Meghan Markle ghosted me.”

Morgan called Markle a “slight social climber” and admitted that it hurt his feelings.

“I didn’t really like being ghosted like that,” Morgan said. “I thought it was a strange thing to do.”

Morgan said another unnamed “Suits” actor he had been in touch with also stopped talking to him, then reached out after the royal wedding.

“He pops up apologizing and said ‘I’m so sorry, I hope you understand,’” Morgan said. “Well, I didn’t understand, actually. He’d been told to ghost me as well.”

Morgan made headlines this week by dismissing Markle’s claim of racist treatment by members of the royal family and called Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the couple “contemptible.” He also tweeted:

Morgan stormed off the set of “Good Morning Britain” in a snit on Tuesday and quit the show later in the day.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he wrote on Twitter. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion and I still don't."