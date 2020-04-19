- 'BORIS JOHNSON MISSED FIVE COBRA MEETINGS IN THE EARLY STAGES OF THE coronavirus outbreak, “didn’t chair any COBRA meetings, liked his country breaks and didn’t work weekends'.-SHOCKING!
- Daily News Editor Gift Phiri dies
- CORONAVIRUS:opening schools, hotels, pubs, restaurants, public transport, without a vaccine is legalised genocide !
- ZIMBABWE CORONA VIRUS LOCKDOWN , which ended 19/04/20, has been extended by a further 14 days by President Mnangagwa
- CORONA VIRUS REPATRIATION FLIGHTS OF Britons in Dhaka, Bangladesh, after, more than a million British citizens have been helped to return home on commercial flights since the lockdown by the British Foreign office
- ‘MNANGAGWA paid $12943 hotel bill-12/9/81 for 106 NKoreans to train 5000 fifth brigade to slaughter 20,000 Ndebeles 65p each’.