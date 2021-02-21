DEAD BABY FOUND IN Glendale Mashonaland Central province drainage sewer system.

RESIDENTS of Glendale in Mashonaland Central province were shell-shocked on Friday after they discovered a dead baby’s body in a drainage sewer system.

The baby was discovered by children who were playing close to the sewer system and later advised elders who filed a police report.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

“We managed to retrieve the body after receiving the report and we conveyed it Concession hospital for post mortem while investigations continue,” Mundembe said.

Social commentator director of Re-inspiration for Girl- Child Education Rita Tiriboi expressed disappointment over the case.

“While some pray day and night to hold a baby in their arms, some have the audacity to their theirs into the sewer drainage as witnessed here by Glendale residents,” Tiriboi said.

One resident Sarudzai Moto denounced baby dumping saying the labour endured by mothers is so hard hence babies should be kept.

“I strongly condemn women who dump babies because labour pains are so hard but you find one killing an innocent soul like this it is very bad,” lamented Moto.

Some residents pledged to assist the police with investigations on the perpetrator to be apprehended. – Byo24