Denford Nyamande (35) murdered his dad 87 and aunt 89 in Murewa last week after accusing them of witchcraft.

POLICE have arrested Denford Nyamande (35) in connection with the gruesome murder of his 87-year-old father Mr Felix Chiodza and his 89-year-old aunt Angela Bhunu in Murewa last week.

Reports are that the suspect killed the siblings after accusing them of witchcraft.

Nyamande was cornered in his hideout in Seke.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Denford Nyamande (35) in connection with the gruesome murder of two elderly siblings at Chidziva and Marumisa Villages, Chief Mangwende, Murewa on March 22, 2021.

“The suspect was fished out from his hideout at Mutsvairo Village Chief, Seke on March 29, 2021. Meanwhile, Police urges members of the public to shun strange and unjustified counsel from spiritualists. Herald