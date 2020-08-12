- DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES TRIPLE LOCK A-level and GCSE students in England - so results will be highest out of their estimated grades, their mocks and an optional written exam in the autumn.
- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA SAYS ZIMBABWE'S Defence Forces must defend our motherland Zimbabwe from detractors, divisive elements and enemies and wave of aggression manifesting through illegal sanctions, asymmetrical warfare and hostile anti-Zimbabwe propaganda mounted on social media platforms, to break the unity within our forces, sticking to the narrative that Zimbabwe is under siege from Western nations, diplomats, the opposition,civil society and social media platforms, plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa's militarised Zanu pf regime, clearly trash for an annual defence forces day celebration. Thank covid for the lockdown, for once the public were not forced to go to stadiums to celebrate their own oppression by the Mnangagwa militarised Zanu pf regime.
- COVID-19 mothers can still breastfeed as benefits outweighed the potential risks of transmitting the virus to children-(WHO)
- TANZANIA GOVERNMENT OFFICIALLY BANS ALL SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLETS broadcasting foreign content without government permission.
- A LIBERATION WAR VET GROUP who feel they are entitled to all and no one else is, ..its chaos,..welcome to Zimbabwe!
