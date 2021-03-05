- DIESEL PRICE RISES from from US$1,27 to US$1,32 and petrol from $1,26 to US$1,30 now that lockdown has been eased
- WHO REMEMBERS, ZBC NEWS ACHOR , Lee Ann Bernard's post where she mocked diaspora based Zimbabweans?
- MARRY MUBAIWA'S lawyer Mtetwa, says Mubaiwa cannot stand trial today because of ill-health.
- ARMED ROBBERS TIED UP STAFF AT TWO BULAWAYO SERVICE STATIONS, sold fuel and collected cash for 3 hours.
- KARIBA council was disconnected for Z$24 million debt, yet electricity comes from Kariba.
From today, According to a statement from the regulatory body, the new price of Diesel 50 in local currency is $110,41 per litre from $105,56 while that of petrol (E10) rose to $109,17 from $104,82. In US dollars, the new price of Diesel 50 is US$1,32 from US$1,27 while petrol is now pegged at US$1,30 from $1,26. herald