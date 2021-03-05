DIESEL PRICE RISES from from US$1,27 to US$1,32 and petrol from $1,26 to US$1,30 now that lockdown has been eased

From today, According to a statement from the regulatory body, the new price of Diesel 50 in local currency is $110,41 per litre from $105,56 while that of petrol (E10) rose to $109,17 from $104,82. In US dollars, the new price of Diesel 50 is US$1,32 from US$1,27 while petrol is now pegged at US$1,30 from $1,26. herald