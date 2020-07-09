- Disco queen, Patricia Majalisa, the Akulalwa Ziyawa hit maker a darling of Zimbabwe and Botswana, has died.
- BETWEEN 50 000 AND 100 000 ZIMBABWEANS WILL DIE OF CORONAVIRUS in the next months, Bulawayo Mpilo Clinical Director Solwayo Ngwenya has foretold.
- INFORMATION MINISTRY PERMANANT SECRETARY NICK MANGWANA has hinted at a total lockdown of Harare and Bulawayo following a spike in Covid-19 positive cases in the two cities.
- A SENIOR Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) Bulawayo, manager died on Sunday after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER, NELSON CHAMISA IN media backlash after addressing his inaugural e-rally using Shona language and failing to be inclusive. on Sunday.
Disco queen, Patricia Majalisa, the Akulalwa Ziyawa hit maker a darling of Zimbabwe and Botswana, has died.
She regularly toured many countries with the late Dan Tshanda, through the Dalom Music stable.
The late artiste’s spokesperson Oscar P said the Majalisa died at hospital in South Africa. Oska Tee Majalisa’s manager confirmed the death.
“I can confirm that Patricia Majalisa is no more. I am going to the hospital to see the doctor and they’ll tell me what happened. But it is true that she is no more,” said Oska Tee, without giving more information. chronicle