Disco queen, Patricia Majalisa, the Akulalwa Ziyawa hit maker a darling of Zimbabwe and Botswana, has died.

She regularly toured many countries with the late Dan Tshanda, through the Dalom Music stable.

The late artiste’s spokesperson Oscar P said the Majalisa died at hospital in South Africa. Oska Tee Majalisa’s manager confirmed the death.

“I can confirm that Patricia Majalisa is no more. I am going to the hospital to see the doctor and they’ll tell me what happened. But it is true that she is no more,” said Oska Tee, without giving more information. chronicle