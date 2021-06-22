Doit Madzama 51, a Zimbabwean from Dunphale Farm Banket , jailed 40 years for raping and infecting an 11-year-old girl with HIV.

Mr Ignatius Mugova found Doit Madzama of Dunphale Farm guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced him to 40 years, but he will serve an effective 43 years after another rape crime was brought into effect.

Prosecutor Ms Kesia Teveraishe told the court that on an unknown date between January and April this year and at Dunphale Farm, Madzama raped the 11-year-old girl who was alone in the bush looking for firewood.

The court also heard that Madzama threatened to strike her with an axe if she screamed.

He then promised the juvenile $30, told her he would cut her with a knife and throw her in a maize field.

Madzama, who later went to the victim’s place and asked for water, stashed the $30 inside the cup and left.

On the second account, Madzama asked for water from the girl who was alone at her place of residence at the farm compound.

He pulled her to his house and threatened her with a knife before raping her. Herald