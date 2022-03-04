- DOUGLAS MWONZORA HAS RECALLED Kariba Town Mayor George Masendu and two councillors Farai Mangevha and Pedzisayi Manhuwei from office.
- Kyrell Matthews: The boy killed by his mum and her partner
- ACCESS TO THE BBC'S RUSSIAN LANGUAGE services has been restricted in Russia as the Kremlin objects to the conflict being called a war, instead calling it a "special military operation".
- CONSTITUTIONAL AMMENDMENT No2 Act concentrates power in President Mnangagwa
- RUSSIA SEIZES EUROPE'S LARGEST NUCLEAR PLANT: Facility which provides 20% of Ukraine's power falls to enemy troops after being set on fire by shelling - as Zelensky accuses Putin of 'nuclear terror' and says he is trying to cause a repeat of Chernobyl
