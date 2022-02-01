DR TAPIWANASHE BWAKURA a senior physicians, at Harare Hospital , has died in South Africa on Cancer treatment.

DR TAPIWANASHE BWAKURA a senior physicians, at Harare Hospital which serves as a referral hospital for some of the poorest Zimbabweans, and was a member of the East, Central and Southern College of Physicians, has died in South Africa on Cancer treatment. Sibusiso Ngwenya

