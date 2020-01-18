DRAMA as Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi Police Station junior cops refused to be deployed wearing anti-riot gear when there was no threat on violence

Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi Police Station junior cops refused to be deployed wearing anti-riot gear when there was no threat on violence

There was drama at Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi Police Station on Thursday after junior cops refused to be deployed wearing anti-riot gear when there was no threat on violence.

The Government has been on high alert for demonstrations across the country after reportedly gathering Intel of a nationwide teachers’ strike.

According to sources, demanded to see the officer in charge to register their grievances in a stand off resulted in the district police boss also visiting the station.

“The junior cops refused to be deployed citing several problems which they finally revealed to their Office in Charge after they demanded his presence,” said a police source.

“The junior police officers complained that they were being deployed for twelve hours wearing anti-riot kits, helmets and botons without being informed about any operation.”

A junior police officer who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said they are were deployed on static guards points like Fusini, Happy valley, Machiphisini, Noic and VID without any food delivered to them.

He said they spent twelve hours on empty stomachs .

“It was around 0700hrs when junior police officers refused to be deployed as they demanded that their bosses come to the station so that they can express their grievances to them.

“After they refused to be deployed citing their grievances which includes poor working conditions and low salary which is incapacitate for food, rent and transport. Their immediate supervisors informed their bosses about the chaos which caused the Office in Charge to immediately attend the parade in civilian attire,”said the police source.

“The Officer in Charge reminded them saying it was their mandate to maintain law and order so that society lives peacefully . Furthermore, he threatened those who were refusing to be deployed that they might face wrath of the law under the Police Act but Junior officers ignored the order.

“The Officer in Charge of the station immediately summoned Officer Commanding Bulawayo West District who then rushed to the station and called off the operation.” – Byo24

