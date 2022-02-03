EARTHQUAKE IN GWERU , as earthquakes continue to register in Zimbabwe

AN earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Midlands province in central Zimbabwe yesterday morning, South Africa’s Council for Geoscience (CGS) said yesterday.

The earthquake, described as being of moderate magnitude, hit 15km southwest of Gweru at 5:15am local time.

“The quake hit a shallow depth of 10km beneath the epicentre near Gweru, Midlands province, Zimbabwe, early yesterday morning,” CGS reported.

“The exact magnitude, epicentre and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations or as other agencies issue their reports.

“Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake may not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as a light vibration in the area of the epicentre.”

According to the report, the tremors were felt in Gweru, Shurugwi, Lalapanzi, Redcliff, Kwekwe and Zvishavane, all of the Midlands.

The last earthquake to be recorded in the country occurred on January 25 this year, which measured 3.2 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was 19km northwest of Bulawayo, but was reported to had been felt as far as Francistown in Botswana.

In June last year, CGS reported an earthquake of similar magnitude and depth near the Midlands capital.

There were, however, no casualties or damage to property caused by the earthquake.

The biggest quake was recorded in the country 16 years ago in Chipinge, which had magnitude of 7.0 and a depth of 11km.

Source – NewsDay Zimbabwe