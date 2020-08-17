ECONOMIC SABOTAGE OF THE ZIMBABWE ECONOMY, will liberate the people, its either we as Zimbabweans take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive force in 2023.

Worldwide, Zimbabweans need to ramp up the pressure against the militarised Mnangagwa regime by pressuring their respective governments to break ties with the oppressive regime, the very reason why millions of Zimbabweans are spread across the diaspora, having fled from the oppression.Zimbabweans must demand for Zimbabwe embassies worldwide to be closed and the Zimbabwe government employees including the ambassadors, stripped of their diplomatic immunity and privileges, removed from the countries and sent back to Zimbabwe.

We all need to work together in closing all economic space from which the regime is benefiting and that includes identifying businesses or investments with links to the oppressive militarised Mnangagwa regime, press for economic sanctions against all such businesses and firmly discourage any investment of finance or resources by International Investors including the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, International Development Association (IDA) , Non Governmental organisations (NGOs and more Institutions and individuals.

Short of Zimbabweans crashing this regime by shutting down the regime, making Zimbabwe ungovernable , the system will not budge an inch. Its either we as Zimbabweans take full responsibility now, stand up and be counted and dismantle the system or we will face a resounding defeat again by the oppressive force in 2023.

The militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime led by the 3 retired trained soldiers, war veterans of the liberation struggle from the racist Rhodesian leader Ian Smith, who are pictured here, President Mnangagwa and his two vice presidents, Kembo Mohadi and Constantine Chiwenga is a highly oppressive regime.

I have always stated that Zimbabwe gained Independence from the British on 18 April 1980 when Black Mugabe took over from white Ian Smith but nothing changed, same evil , different colour but for Zimbabweans, we are now 40 years into oppression by the ‘Better Blacks’ who use the same oppressive laws and system to keep their own kith and kin down, while they monopolise all wealth and power.

Basically Zanu pf is a military is a well entrenched military dictatorship, oppressive regime which came into power by the BULLET and thats why the people have continuously lost elections to the militarised Zanu pf regime since 1980, a BALLOT will not unseat a military dictatorship.

2023 general elections will change nothing, the people will only participate in an already flawed election , set up by the regime, to legitimise yet another stolen election.

The people need to remember that these few powerful military figures are filthy rich multimillionaires, who own massive free farmland, businesses, mines, businesses and are guilty of past crimes against humanity including the gukurahundi genocide in the early 1980s soon after independence where the tribalist Shona Fifth Brigade butchered over 20, 000 unarmed Ndebeles across Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.

Lest you forget, the now Vice President who is also the Minister of Health, Constantine Chiwenga was the then commander of One Brigade in Bulawayo, a key logistics centre for all Fifth Brigade attacks in Matebeleland.

The same military figures built up their wealth through the Chiadzwa diamond fields when they massacred civilians to drive them off the diamond fields using helicopter gunships in broad daylight as the military took over the diamond fields, hence why the big fish are filth rich multimillionaires, who own private jets, helicopters, latest models of vehicles, farms, businesses and more. They are not prepared to give away Zimbabwe a mineral rich land to the democratic people of Zimbabwe as they fear being hauled before the law and International Crime Bodies to face prosecution for their crimes against humanity.

Secondly, these oppressive dark forces fear that a restoration of the Rule of Law in Zimbabwe would lead to them losing their ill gotten wealth to the people. They are not ready to accept this and so they are always ready to kill in order to protect their ill gotten wealth and set up their families and descendants while the rest of Zimbabwe suffer.

If opposition could understand this simple back ground, then all opposition would unite and work as one against a common enemy, which is the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime by calling for round table talks with the generals and granting them immunity against all prosecution for past crimes against humanity, assuring them that their ill gotten wealth will not be touched when the people take back the motherland from this dictatorship.

The united opposition should then have a caretaker government ready to take over when the military step down and all army return to barracks.

It is important to swiftly bring in , much needed, Electoral Reforms, open up the rural areas to opposition, and activists, demilitarise rural areas, dismantle the whole Zanu pf structures from the head all the way down to the most basic structures such as the rural headmen, update the voters roll and avail the voters disc. Sibusiso Ngwenya

