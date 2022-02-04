- EDUCATION POLICY ADVISER ELENA Narozanski (pictured) is today the fifth Boris Johnson aide to resign after four resigned yesterday.
- BRITAIN had 409,347 under-18s referred for specialist care for Mental Health issues such as self-harm and eating disorders between April and October 2021, more children than ever have been referred to the NHS for the most serious mental health problems, the latest figures show.
- JUSTICE MINISTER Ziyambi Ziyambi has refused to gazette a Bill meant to strip the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) of regulatory powers as sought by a Harare lawyer.
- JUSTICE TAGU RULES, President Chiwenga's, marriage was terminated when Chiwenga paid US$100 as a token of divorce on November 24, 2019.
- Police, Zanu-PF and the Harare City Council ordered to stop disrupting operations of a company leasing Mbare toilets for a fee.
EDUCATION POLICY ADVISER ELENA Narozanski (pictured) is today the fifth Boris Johnson aide to resign after 4 resigned yesterday. She was Boris Johnson special advisor on women. BBC
PHOTO-Elena Narozanski, a keen amateur boxer.