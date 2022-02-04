EDUCATION POLICY ADVISER ELENA Narozanski (pictured) is today the fifth Boris Johnson aide to resign after four resigned yesterday.

She was Boris Johnson special advisor on women.
PHOTO-Elena Narozanski, a keen amateur boxer.

