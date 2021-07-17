EIGHTY-SIX Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe.

EIGHTY-SIX Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours on Thursday and 20 of them are community deaths from Harare that had not been reported on previous days.

The capital city recorded 27 deaths on Thursday and the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 20 cases were of people who died between July 9 and July 13 at community level and their deaths had not been captured.

On Thursday the country also recorded 2 491 new infections and Harare had the highest number of cases.