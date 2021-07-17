- EIGHTY-SIX Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours in Zimbabwe.
- BORIS JOHNSON'S PLAN TO LIFT virtually all of England’s covid pandemic restrictions on Monday is a threat to the world and provides fertile ground for the emergence of vaccine-resistant variants, international experts say.
- 'SYSTEMIC RACISM' UK mass deportation of 150 Zimbabwean asylum-seekers on a flight, scheduled for 21 July 21 after the British government reportedly struck a secret deal with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime last month to deport hundreds of Zimbabwean asylum-seekers.
- FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: for the late Paul Ngwenya (PJs) funeral
- PAUL NGWENYA a.k.a PJ sadly passed on 29/06/21 in San Bernardino California .
EIGHTY-SIX Covid-19 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours on Thursday and 20 of them are community deaths from Harare that had not been reported on previous days.
The capital city recorded 27 deaths on Thursday and the Ministry of Health and Child Care said 20 cases were of people who died between July 9 and July 13 at community level and their deaths had not been captured.
On Thursday the country also recorded 2 491 new infections and Harare had the highest number of cases.