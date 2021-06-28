Emmanuel Thunywa, a popular Victoria Falls cab driver died in an accident on his 30th birthday

Emmanuel Thunywa, a popular Victoria Falls cab driver died in an accident on his birthday

A TAXI driver died on the spot on his 30th birthday on Friday while his two cousins were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road before overturning.

Emmanuel Thunywa, a popular taxi driver in Victoria Falls, was driving a Toyota Sienta along a gravel road from Chidobe when he lost control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred around 6pm near Chidobe business centre.

Thunywa, who was in the company of his cousins Mr Alison Prince Mlilo (27) and Ms Ivonn Dube (34), was coming from their grandmother’s homestead in Chidobe on the outskirts of Victoria Falls.

On Saturday, a convoy of Victoria Falls taxi drivers literally blocked the Hwange-Victoria Falls highway as they drove to his home in Aerodrome to pay their condolences.

In an interview, Mr Mlilo said his cousin lost control of the vehicle some distance from their grandmothers’ place.

“The car skidded on the gravel road and Emmanuel panicked. He tried to control it but it overturned and rolled once before landing on its roof. We had just been talking about the state of the road moments when moments later the accident occurred. I only recall seeing the vehicle veering off and overturning and when I regained consciousness my upper body was hanging outside through the window while my sister (Ivonn) had been thrown out and was lying on the road,” he said.

He said he sustained injuries the back and rib cage while Ms Dube sustained injuries on both arms.

Mr Mlilo said a bleeding Thunywa was trapped on the driver’s seat.

Some motorists stopped to help and pulled the now deceased out of the car.

Mr Mlilo and Ms Dube were rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital where they were treated and discharged while Thunywa’s body was conveyed to the hospital’s mortuary.

Mourners are gathered at 175 Courtney Selous in Low Density.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said he was yet to get details about the accident. – Chronicle