- England 4 vs Ukraine 0 a convincing victory in Rome at Euro 2020 quarter-final and England is on the way to the Euro 2020 final, football is coming home!
- ZIMBABWE COVID-19 : Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has suspended all sporting activities, including football
- UKRAINE ARMY with over 31,000 women, over 4,000 who are officers to have female soldiers march in high heels instead of army boots in a parade next month
- Charges will not be filed against US Honolulu , Hawaii police in fatal shooting of Black man Lindani Myeni from South Africa
- Supermarket chain Morrisons, nearly 500 shops and over 110,000 staff in UK has accepts a £6.3bn ($8.7bn) takeover bid by US investment group led by the owner of Majestic Wine.
England will play Denmark on Wednesday back home in Euro2020 semi-finals at Wembley stadium-football is coming home! Its now 7 successive clean sheets for England. Sibusiso Ngwenya Photo-Football