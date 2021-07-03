England 4 vs Ukraine 0 a convincing victory in Rome at Euro 2020 quarter-final and England is on the way to the Euro 2020 final, football is coming home!

England will play Denmark on Wednesday back home in Euro2020 semi-finals at Wembley stadium-football is coming home! Its now 7 successive clean sheets for England. Sibusiso Ngwenya Photo-Football

