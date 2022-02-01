- Esineri Kadziyanike (40) Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River yesterday.
- DR TAPIWANASHE BWAKURA a senior physicians, at Harare Hospital , has died in South Africa on Cancer treatment.
- BRITAIN'S CRIME AGENCY can seize £5.6m from a sophisticated global money laundering scheme involving UK companies, a court has ruled.
- 'CCC IS THE NEXT GOVERNMENT -It is the viable alternative and will bring change to Zimbabwe which has been destroyed by mismanagement, corruption and disrespect for human rights by the current regimes.'-, Chamisa
- 'AFTER DOVES TWO BODIES IN A GRAVE scandal, Harare’s Glen Forest Memorial Park, revealed to be agricultural land converted into a cemetery without proper documentation'.
Esineri Kadziyanike (40) Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River yesterday.
Esineri Kadziyanike (40) Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River yesterday. She was rushed to Angwa clinic after losing her left hand in the attack. Sibusiso Ngwenya source-Herald.