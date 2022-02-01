Esineri Kadziyanike (40) Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River yesterday.

Esineri Kadziyanike (40) Mbire woman had her hand ripped off by a crocodile whilst doing laundry in Angwa River yesterday. She was rushed to Angwa clinic after losing her left hand in the attack. Sibusiso Ngwenya source-Herald.

