ESWATINI (FORMERLY CALLED SWAZILAND) King Mswati III , is reportedly in a critical condition at Manzana Royal Hospital in a critical condition , struggling to breathe due to coronavirus.

King Mswati III recently went into self-isolation after meeting a delegation from Taiwan who visited Eswatini to donate helicopters.

Two Taiwanese soldiers who formed part of that delegation were among 400 military personnel who were quarantined for coronavirus.

The soldiers were reportedly invited to dinner with the king where they shook hands one by one as they posed for photographs with him.

King Mswati III was crowned king in 1986 at age 18, is Africa’s last absolute monarch in the sense that he has the power to choose the prime minister, other top government posts and top traditional posts.

In 2004, Mswati promulgated a new constitution that allows freedom of speech and assembly for the media and the public.- African News Agency

