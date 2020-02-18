EVIDENCE OF GRAIN MARKETING BOARD (GMB) maize subsidy abuse scam through allocation of grain to undeserving people who would divert it onto the black market and neighbouring countries as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo, presented to Parliament’s portfolio committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Resettlement chaired by Gokwe Nembudzia Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF).

Legislators heard that some trucks plying the in the region were ferrying Zimbabwe’s subsidised maize through a senior GMB executive, Mr Lawrence Jasi who would allocate grain to some millers beyond their plants’ capacity. This came out during a hearing in which some milling companies were giving evidence before Parliament’s portfolio committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Resettlement chaired by Gokwe Nembudzia Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu-PF).

The committee heard that trucks, upon offloading copper in South Africa from DRC would return and be cleared at the Zimbabwean border ostensibly carrying maize when they would pick the grain in Harare before heading for Kinshasa.More to follow…Herald

