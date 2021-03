EX dep minister to defense and ZANU PF sec for Commissariat, Matemadanda appointed as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique.

This was revealed by Zanu PF secretary for administration, Obert Mpofu. Matemadanda replaces Lt-General Douglas Nyikayaramba who died from the suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) recently. Source – Shelton Muchena/Simbarashe Sithole byo 24