Ex-Dynamos player, coach David George dies

Former Dynamos and Motor Action head coach David George has died.

News of his passing filtered through social media on Saturday but there was scant detail about his last moments.

A great player of his generation, George starred for local premiership giants Dynamos back in the 1970s.

He would later serve the club as a coach.

George also had a stint with Motor Action, at one point partnering coach Joey Antipas to lead the now defunct football 2010 Zimbabwe premiership champions in their maiden CAF African Champions League in 2011.

Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, former Dynamos midfielder Memory Mucherahowa was among those who paid tribute to the now late Dynamos legend and football mentor.

“David George gone. takambozama kubatsiridzana kuti zviite asi Mwari vatanha ruva ravo. Zororai murugare Bla D,” he said.

Justice Majabvi, another Dynamos midfield legend, also expressed his sorrow over the passing of the football legend.

“Devastated, RIP my coach #DavidGeorge,” Majavi said.

