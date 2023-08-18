Ex Health Minister Henry Madzorere, tipped as next Kwekwe mayor by Chamisa

Former health minister, Henry Madzorere, tipped as next Kwekwe Mayor

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa has tipped former Health Minister Henry Madzorera for a mayoral post in the event his party wins Kwekwe urban wards.

He is contesting for a local authority post in the upcoming elections.

Kwekwe ward 10 which Madzorera is eyeing is currently under former Mayor Angeline Kasipo who was earlier this year suspended by Local Government Minister July Moyo.

Addressing party supporters in Kwekwe recently, Chamisa said Madzorera was the perfect candidate for the mayoral position.

“After we made our deliberations we decided to settle for Dr Henry Madzorera to be the Mayor of our city. I hope you agree with this decision to have him as our mayor,” the CCC leader said to thunderous approval from his supporters.

In an interview, Madzorera said the country’s prospects will improve if more professionals venture into politics.

“We need more professionals, we need more people of faith in governance. We cannot just complain that our government is ineffective, it’s corrupt, it doesn’t deliver when we don’t come up to offer our services to the nation. If you put people who are incompetent there will just give you incompetence as an output. I don’t think anybody who is not participating in this electoral process has got any moral standing to actually complain about what they get eventually while you are not putting your weight,” he said.

Added Madzorera, “The experiences I got as the Minister of Health will prove beneficial to the people of Zimbabwe if I am working as a councillor and bringing down, distilling all the experiences to local governance. Byo24