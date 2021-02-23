Ex-ZANU PF MP ZIVHU encourages ‘VP Shagger Kembo Muhardy’ 71) to apologise to the Zimbabweans and resign for his alleged sex scandal.

Killer Zivhu claims such an action will save the image of his boss, Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He took his advice to micro-blogging Twitter saying, “Just apologise and resign to save the images of those who promoted you.” More news to follow-Sibusiso Ngwenya