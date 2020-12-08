- TWO ZIMBABWEANS Brian Ndlovu (24) and Wilmington Shumbayaonda (27) were hire for R100 000 by a woman, Violet Mabhina in Polokwane , South Africa to kill her own mother
- ANALYSTS SAY CHAMISA'S ACTION IS “primitive and a manifestation of a full blown dictatorship” the MDC-Alliance led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has barred its members from discussing party matters on social media platforms.
- GRADE 7, GIRL STRUCK AND KILLED WITH A STONE, by a mental patient in Mtapa, Gweru
- MDC-T LED BY THOKOZANI KHUE HAS EXPELLED MDC-A Chinhoyi Mayor, Councillor Dyke Makumbi (Ward 12), four Chinhoyi and three Chegutu councillors as the feud within the opposition party continues to cascade down to local authorities.
- COVID-19 SECOND WAVE WREAKS HAVOC across Zimbabwe
EXILED ZIMBABWE CABINET MINISTER JONATHAN MOYO threatens to upload on social media unimpeachable evidence that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe.
Said Moyo on Twitter, “Today (8 December 2020) I will upload unimpeachable evidence that Mnangagwa, and his wife Auxillia, are the real barons of money laundering and gold smuggling in Zimbabwe. Don’t miss it!” – Byo24