- ZACC TERMINATES 19 ZRP DETECTIVE INVESTIGATORS
- A MENTALLY CHALLENGED WOMAN gave birth in a toilet at Mpilo hospital in Bulawayo Zimbabwe and the baby drowned in the toilet without help from medical staff.
- 'WE CANNOT CONTINUE to survive under the slavery of the opposition when we live in a liberated Zimbabwe'-ZANU PF candidate for the Chitungwiza St Mary’s Parliamentary seat, Nobert Jinkika
- ACCIDENT: 1 PERSON DIED AND 3 were seriously injured in a head-on collision along the Mvuma-Masvingo road on Wednesday.
EXPLOSIVE NIGHT AS FOUR SENIOR AIDES to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson have quit no 10 Downing street. They are, Dan Rosenfield the PM’s Chief of staff and Martin Reynolds the PM’s Principal Private Secretary resigned earlier today on Thursday, just a few hours after two other senior aides Press Chief Jack Doyle and Policy Chief Munira Mirza resigned following an uproar over the PM’s comments over Jimmy Savile and Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer earlier this week. Boris Johnson had misdirected that Sir Kier Starmer failed to prosecute prolific child sex offender Jimmy Saville. However Sir Kier Starmer, the ex Director of Prosecution was not personally involved in that prosecution. Sibusiso Ngwenya Source Sky.