EXPLOSIVE NIGHT AS FOUR SENIOR AIDES to British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson have quit no 10 Downing street. They are, Dan Rosenfield the PM’s Chief of staff and Martin Reynolds the PM’s Principal Private Secretary resigned earlier today on Thursday, just a few hours after two other senior aides Press Chief Jack Doyle and Policy Chief Munira Mirza resigned following an uproar over the PM’s comments over Jimmy Savile and Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer earlier this week. Boris Johnson had misdirected that Sir Kier Starmer failed to prosecute prolific child sex offender Jimmy Saville. However Sir Kier Starmer, the ex Director of Prosecution was not personally involved in that prosecution. Sibusiso Ngwenya Source Sky.