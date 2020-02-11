FAMOUS SINGER, THE Black Mambazo’s Joseph Shabalala musician has died after a long illness at Eugune Marais Hospital in Pretoria.

Reports coming from South Africa have confirmed that Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died after a long illness at Eugune Marais Hospital in Pretoria.

Speaking to South African media Ladysmith Black Mamabazo manager said, “Bab’ Shabalala was a legend of this lifetime, and it will take time to raise a person of his calibre. His is the greatest loss to the entertainment industry and to the world. He raised the standard of the iscathamiya and took to international stages where it excelled. His was a global being.”

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile. #RIPJosephShabalala [Photo: Flicker: Seth Gordon]

The South African government has also posted a message on Twitter saying, “We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of Joseph Shabalala who was the founder of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile.” – Byo24

