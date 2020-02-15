FAST FOOD OUTLET CHICKEN INN, A PART OF SIMBISA BRANDS , has been accused of ‘selling rotten chicken and exposing customers to serious health risk by selling poisonous food’

Renowned playwright Raisedon Baye took to Twitter on Valentines’ Day to register his displeasure over the Chicken Inn products.



“Chicken Inn should stop selling meat that has gone bad. No matter how you burn the meat with oil meat that’s gone bad will always be meat that gone bad. People’s health must not be sacrificed on the altar of profits. Never!,” complained Baye.

“Some of used to trust Chicken Inn.”

Journalist Mthulisi Mathuthu, commenting on Baye’s tweet, said Chicken Inn has a history of serving bad food.

They still do that. I noticed that in 2001 and confronted them! Wrote a story too,” he said.

Taf Masiye, tagging Simbisa Brands, said his family was also affected by Chicken Inn food.

“@SimbisaBrands come here! I was on a trip to Zim recently and my whole family ate poisonous food from the chicken in across from Holiday Inn Harare. We couldn’t even attend the wedding we traveled for because of food poisoning. 5 days of illness and a ruined holiday!!,” he said.

Baye said the bad service had become a daily occurrence.

“This is happening every day and people keep quiet. The health of consumers is no longer important,” he said.

Simbisa Brands ignored the complaints only for Chicken Inn FC, sponsored by the company to offer an apology.

On behalf of our parent company we apologise sir. We know our parent company tries it’s best to always put its best foot forward. We know you have come to watch us play before. Kindly get in touch tomorrow we will replace your meal,” said the team.- Byo24news

