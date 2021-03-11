FATHER AND SON, FATALLY STABBED, BY three brothers from another family for ‘stealing’ donkeys

Instant justice turned fatal when two men were fatally assaulted for allegedly stealing three donkeys sometime in December last year.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Helken Ncube and his son Khulekani from Mudzingwa Village under Chief Malisa who were allegedly assaulted to death by three brothers from the Moyo family over donkey theft.

Inspector Mahoko said investigations were underway and suspects were in police custody.

It is said that on February 28 at around 1700 hours, the now deceased were at Bhaparara Business Centre where they were confronted by the Moyo brothers Lee, Moffat and Mpilo.

The Moyo brothers allegedly accused the now deceased of stealing their donkeys in December last year.

The deceased are said to have professed ignorance over the allegations and the Moyo brothers allegedly started assaulting them using knobkerries.

The savage attack ended when the now deceased were lying unconscious on the ground. The Moyo brothers are said to have fled from the scene.

The now deceased were then taken Kwekwe Genaral Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the Moyo brothers. – tellzim