FEMALE VENDOR OWNS US$300,000 shopping mall complex 30km peg from Zvishavane town in Mberengwa centre.

The state-of-the-art complex has been described as a pacesetter in the district and has earned itself the name “Dubai Mall of Mberengwa’.

It is owned by Ms Sylvia Choruwa (44) of Isheanopa Group of Companies.

The shopping mall comprises 32 shops, offices, a manufacturing block for upholstery, tailoring and detergents making for Small to Medium Scale Enterprises.

From humble beginnings, Ms Choruwa popularly known as Amai Isheanopa, is now among successful businesspersons.

Ms Choruwa, a holder of just an Ordinary level certificate, has won several local business awards in recognition of the role she is playing in uplifting small to medium enterprises in Zvishavane and Mberengwa.

“I was born in Chikomba district and I have won several business awards at regional and national level. I have 56 workers and I’m planning to construct more shopping malls in Zvishavane and Mberengwa. My goal is to provide operating space for SMES in small towns,” she said.

Ms Choruwa said she heeded President Mnangagwa’s call for citizens to take a leading role in developing their own country (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

“I am happy that as a businesswoman, I am contributing to the country’s vision of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030,” she said.

Ms Choruwa said the shopping mall can accommodate up to 100 SMEs drawn mainly from Mberengwa and surrounding areas.

She said growing in business has not been rosy as she started as a vendor.

“I had to overcome many challenges to be what I am today. I started by owning a small vending table at a flea market in Mandava suburb in Zvishavane in 2008. I was selling clothes and there were a lot of challenges as this was during the hyper-inflationary environment and drought,” she said.

A devoted Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga) Forward in Faith member, Ms Choruwa said church programmes like Talents/ Matarenda contributed to her success.

“Matarenda programme taught me entrepreneurial skills. Chronicle.