FIFE PRIME Ministers in 20 years, a history of Past Britain Prime Ministers since 1721

FIFE PRIME Ministers in 20 years, a history of Past Prime Ministers since 1721

Boris Johnson Conservative 2019 to date The Rt Hon Theresa May MP Conservative 2016 to 2019 The Rt Hon David Cameron Conservative 2010 to 2016 The Rt Hon Gordon Brown Labour 2007 to 2010 20th century The Rt Hon Tony Blair Labour 1997 to 2007 The Rt Hon Sir John Major KG CH Conservative 1990 to 1997 Baroness Margaret Thatcher Conservative 1979 to 1990 James Callaghan Labour 1976 to 1979 Harold Wilson Labour 1974 to 1976 Labour 1964 to 1970 Sir Edward Heath Conservative 1970 to 1974 Sir Alec Douglas-Home Conservative 1963 to 1964 Harold Macmillan Conservative 1957 to 1963 Sir Anthony Eden Conservative 1955 to 1957 Sir Winston Churchill Conservative 1951 to 1955 Conservative 1940 to 1945 Clement Attlee Labour 1945 to 1951 Neville Chamberlain Conservative 1937 to 1940 Stanley Baldwin Conservative 1935 to 1937 Conservative 1924 to 1929 Conservative 1923 to 1924 James Ramsay MacDonald Labour 1929 to 1935 Labour 1924 to 1924 Andrew Bonar Law Conservative 1922 to 1923 David Lloyd George Liberal 1916 to 1922 Herbert Henry Asquith Liberal 1908 to 1916 Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman Liberal 1905 to 1908 Arthur James Balfour Conservative 1902 to 1905 18th & 19th centuries Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, 3rd Marquess of Salisbury Conservative 1895 to 1902 Conservative 1886 to 1892 Conservative 1885 to 1886 Archibald Primrose, 5th Earl of Rosebery Liberal 1894 to 1895 William Ewart Gladstone Liberal 1892 to 1894 Liberal 1886 to 1886 Liberal 1880 to 1885 Liberal 1868 to 1874 Benjamin Disraeli, the Earl of Beaconsfield Conservative 1874 to 1880 Conservative 1868 to 1868 Edward Smith Stanley, 14th Earl of Derby Tory and Whig 1866 to 1868 Tory and Whig 1858 to 1859 Tory and Whig 1852 to 1852 Lord John Russell, 1st Earl Russell Whig 1865 to 1866 Whig 1846 to 1852 Henry John Temple, 3rd Viscount Palmerston Whig and Liberal 1859 to 1865 Whig and Liberal 1855 to 1858 George Hamilton Gordon Earl of Aberdeen Conservative 1852 to 1855 Sir Robert Peel 2nd Baronet Conservative 1841 to 1846 Conservative 1834 to 1835 William Lamb, 2nd Viscount Melbourne Whig 1835 to 1841 Whig 1834 to 1834 Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington Tory 1834 to 1834 Tory 1828 to 1830 Charles Grey, 2nd Earl Grey Whig 1830 to 1834 Frederick Robinson, Viscount Goderich Tory 1827 to 1828 George Canning Tory 1827 to 1827 Robert Banks Jenkinson Earl of Liverpool Conservative 1812 to 1827 Spencer Perceval Tory 1809 to 1812 William Cavendish-Bentinck Duke of Portland Whig 1807 to 1809 Whig 1783 to 1783 William Wyndham Grenville, 1st Baron Grenville Whig 1806 to 1807 William Pitt ‘The Younger’ Tory and Whig 1804 to 1806 Tory and Whig 1783 to 1801 Henry Addington 1st Viscount Sidmouth Tory 1801 to 1804 William Petty, 2nd Earl of Shelburne Whig 1782 to 1783 Charles Watson-Wentworth, 2nd Marquess of Rockingham Whig 1782 to 1782 Whig 1765 to 1766 Lord Frederick North Tory 1770 to 1782 Augustus Henry Fitzroy, 3rd Duke of Grafton Whig 1768 to 1770 William Pitt ‘The Elder’, 1st Earl of Chatham Whig 1766 to 1768 George Grenville Whig 1763 to 1765 John Stuart, 3rd Earl of Bute Tory 1762 to 1763 Thomas Pelham-Holles 1st Duke of Newcastle Whig 1757 to 1762 Whig 1754 to 1756 William Cavendish Duke of Devonshire Whig 1756 to 1757 Henry Pelham Whig 1743 to 1754 Spencer Compton, 1st Earl of Wilmington Whig 1742 to 1743 Sir Robert Walpole Whig 1721 to 1742

Sibusiso Ngwenya source UK Gov