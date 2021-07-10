- FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: for the late Paul Ngwenya (PJs) funeral
- PAUL NGWENYA a.k.a PJ sadly passed on 29/06/21 in San Bernardino California .
- THREE people died and 18 were injured after a Toyota Granvia burst a tyre and overturned about 70kms along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway.
- POLICE released names of 15 of the 21 people who died in an accident at the 61-kilometre peg along the Masvingo- Mbalabala Road near Chitowa Business Centre.
- An 18-year-old woman stabbed her father 44 while rescuing her mum 36 from his attacks for her menstrual cycle and failing to fulfill her conjugal obligations.
FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: for the late Paul Ngwenya (PJs) funeral
Luke 20:36
For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection. Sibusiso Ngwenya
[10/07, 10:01] : **UPDATE ON FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ***
Good morning friends and family. I’m now able to update on the decisions and wishes of gogo and khulu Ngwenya as follows:
1) Paul Ngwenya who sadly passed away in the USA, will be buried in USA.
2) The type of burial is still being considered between two options a) cremation b)traditional burial. Final decision will depend on further information awaited from USA authorities. Importantly his children will be able to be present.
3)Noting the above, the date of the funeral is TBC
4) One or more (or all) of PJ’S siblings will endeavour to attend the funeral in whatever form that will I.e be it cremation or tradition burial.
5) The indicative costs are circa US$11 – 12k ($11,000 – $12,000) NOTE: these are preliminary and conservative costs. Final amounts linked to point 2) above.
6) PAUL NGWENYA (PJ) funeral Financial contributions can be made to the following accounts:
F0R INTERNATIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS: Sibusiso Ngwenya
HALIFAX BASIC ACCT
SORT CODE
11-06-86
ACCOUNT NUMBER
12431262
IBAN
GB69HLFX11068612431262
BIC HLFXGB21T19
For For UK :
Account 12431262
Sort code 110686
Bank Halifax
Account name : Sibusiso Ngwenya
Many thanks for all the prayers and words of comfort and thank you for your understanding as the family tries to navigate it’s way through complex international systems and processes. The ultimate aim is to give PJ as best and dignified a funeral as possible under these challenging and difficult times whilst we comfort, console and try to come to terms with his sudden death through digital platforms. Thank you all for you unwavering assistance and support at this sad time . Tosca