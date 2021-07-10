FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTIONS: for the late Paul Ngwenya (PJs) funeral

Luke 20:36

For they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection. Sibusiso Ngwenya

[10/07, 10:01] : **UPDATE ON FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ***

Good morning friends and family. I’m now able to update on the decisions and wishes of gogo and khulu Ngwenya as follows:

1) Paul Ngwenya who sadly passed away in the USA, will be buried in USA.

2) The type of burial is still being considered between two options a) cremation b)traditional burial. Final decision will depend on further information awaited from USA authorities. Importantly his children will be able to be present.

3)Noting the above, the date of the funeral is TBC

4) One or more (or all) of PJ’S siblings will endeavour to attend the funeral in whatever form that will I.e be it cremation or tradition burial.

5) The indicative costs are circa US$11 – 12k ($11,000 – $12,000) NOTE: these are preliminary and conservative costs. Final amounts linked to point 2) above.

6) PAUL NGWENYA (PJ) funeral Financial contributions can be made to the following accounts:

F0R INTERNATIONAL CONTRIBUTIONS: Sibusiso Ngwenya⁠

HALIFAX BASIC ACCT

SORT CODE

11-06-86

ACCOUNT NUMBER

12431262

IBAN

GB69HLFX11068612431262

BIC HLFXGB21T19

For For UK :

Account 12431262

Sort code 110686

Bank Halifax

Account name : Sibusiso Ngwenya⁠

Many thanks for all the prayers and words of comfort and thank you for your understanding as the family tries to navigate it’s way through complex international systems and processes. The ultimate aim is to give PJ as best and dignified a funeral as possible under these challenging and difficult times whilst we comfort, console and try to come to terms with his sudden death through digital platforms. Thank you all for you unwavering assistance and support at this sad time . Tosca