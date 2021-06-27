Five courthouses and Gweru Office of the Sheriff have been closed after some members of staff tested Covid-19 positive.

- Emmanuel Thunywa, a popular Victoria Falls cab driver died in an accident on his 30th birthday
- Ex chancellor of the exchequer and home secretary takes over after Hancock resignation for breaking his own COVID rules.
- The Department of Health to look into how CCTV footage from Matt Hancock's office was leaked, a breach of the Official Secrets Act and whether the police should be involved
- Classified Ministry of Defence documents containing details about HMS Defender and the British military have been found at a bus stop in Kent.
- MAN shot dead by police who had discovered the body of another man and a seriously injured child in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes at a block of flats
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) closed five more courthouses in Gweru on Friday after some members of staff tested Covid-19 positive.
Some officials at the Labour Court and another employee from the Sheriff’s office in the Midlands capital tested positive to Covid -19 on Friday.
“The five courthouses and Office of the Sheriff (of Gweru City) have been closed for purposes of fumigation, testing of staff and contact tracing of all the people who may have come into contact with the cases,” JSC said in a statement. – Chronicle