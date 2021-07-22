- BRITAIN slaps sanctions on Mnangagwa's nephew Kudakwashe Tagwirei and companies.
- 14 deported Zimbabweans arrived this morning while two Zimbabweans jumped off Colbrook 2nd floor deportation centre in UK
- Three Zimbabwean armed robbers and a South African man are on the run after escaping from police custody on Wednesday evening while being transported from Polokwane Central Correctional facility to Mokopane in Limpopo province.
- ZIMBABWE RECORDED 62 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24-hour period All cases are local transmissions.
- FIVE Lower Gweru villagers succumbed to Covid 19 after attending a funeral service for the village who had died in South Africa of covid last week.
FIVE Lower Gweru villagers succumbed to Covid 19 after attending a funeral service for the village who had died in South Africa of covid last week.
The village head Siziwe Siyapi confirmed the death saying, “The Ngwenya family had a deceased relative whose body came from South Africa in a coffin sealed with plastic after he died of Covid-19.
“The relatives breached Covid-19 regulations by opening the wrapped coffin and conducted body viewing”.
Chief Sogwala of Lower Gweru said, “This is a situation we are faced with here in Lower Gweru, Covid-19 has wrecked havoc, killing people but l blame it on the complacency from our people.”
Government regulations stand that only 30 people are allowed to attend funeral gatherings under strict Covid-19 health protocols while body viewing is banned.- Tarisai Mudahondo