FIVE Lower Gweru villagers succumbed to Covid 19 after attending a funeral service for the village who had died in South Africa of covid last week.

The village head Siziwe Siyapi confirmed the death saying, “The Ngwenya family had a deceased relative whose body came from South Africa in a coffin sealed with plastic after he died of Covid-19.
“The relatives breached Covid-19 regulations by opening the wrapped coffin and conducted body viewing”.
Chief Sogwala of Lower Gweru said, “This is a situation we are faced with here in Lower Gweru, Covid-19 has wrecked havoc, killing people but l blame it on the complacency from our people.”
Government regulations stand that only 30 people are allowed to attend funeral gatherings under strict Covid-19 health protocols while body viewing is banned.- Tarisai Mudahondo

