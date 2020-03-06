‘FIVE pupils at Mhlanga Mlambo primary School in Lupane, tripped, beaten and left rolling on the ground by invisible beings’

FIVE pupils at Mhlanga Mlambo Primary School in Lupane, Matabeleland North were left rolling on the ground after invisible things thrashed them while they were playing at the school grounds.

The situation escalated at the school leading to the closure of the institution on 10 February. Parents with the permission of the chief have engaged a traditional healer to conduct cleansing. Community members contributed $10 per homestead towards meeting the costs of the cleansing.

A teacher who spoke on condition of anonymity said the problem started on 10 February during break-time when pupils were playing at the school grounds.

He said: “A Grade Three pupil came running to us at the staff room and informed us that two Grade Four pupils had become hysterical and begun screaming while rolling on the ground saying they were being beaten by invisible things,” said the source.

He said they rushed to the school ground.

“We found them wriggling on the ground while one of them was frothing. We performed first aid and resuscitated her. We took her to a clinic because she was complaining of fever. She was treated and discharged,” said the source.

The source added: “The following day three pupils who are in Grade One, Two and Six from different families were seen rolling on the ground after they were tripped while running away from the things believed to be goblins. We rushed to the playing ground and conducted first aid, after that they started to complain of abnormal heat in their bodies. We rushed them to a clinic.”

Following that parents raised a red flag over the issue and they agreed that the school had to be temporarily closed for a cleansing.

“Parents convened a meeting and agreed that they had to enlist the services of a traditional healer to cleanse the school. We agreed that each villager will contribute $10, so far we have raised $2 700, and we hope other villagers will chip in. We want the cleansing to be done on Saturday because most of the parents will be available,” said a parent.

Chief Mabhikwa confirmed: “After getting the greenlight from the villagers who engaged a traditional healer to cleanse Mhlanga Mlambo primary school because there were things which were tormenting pupils, we hope the problem will be solved as soon as possible because we want pupils to pursue their education.”

Lupane District Schools Inspector Lovemore Ncube said : “We are monitoring the situation and we are happy that the local leadership has made efforts to solve the problem at the school. It is our hope that sanity will prevail soon.”- bmetro

