Flamur Beqiri, 36, a Swedish national, was shot and killed in Battersea Church Road in south-west London at about 21:00 GMT in front of his family after a night out. Neighbours described hearing multiple gunshots followed by a woman screaming “desperately” for help.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said the killing which “saw a man losing his life in such a horrific way” had left his family “devastated”.

The 36-year-old, who had a wife and young child, was pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

According to reports, Mr Beqiri is the brother of former Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri. bbc

WELCOME EVERYONE: 283,777 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 283,777 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,789

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2