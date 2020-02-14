- BRITAIN BRACES FOR STORM DENNIS, high winds and heavy rains weather this weekend, as Met Office issues four days of ‘danger to life’ warnings, just a week after Storm Ciara battered the country,
- CABINET RESHUFFLE: JAVIS, WHO was appointed chancellor by Boris Johnson when he became prime minister in July , has resigned as chancellor
- FLOODS CAUSE the Binga-Siabuwa Road to collapse, one dead ,34 families evacuated mainly in Nsungwale under Chief Sinakoma area in Binga.
- 13 KAROI, Chitenje Secondary School pupils were yesterday struck and injured by lightning as heavy rains continued wreaking havoc across the country.
- ZENGEZA WEST MDC MP, SIKHALA ACQUITTED by Judge Mawadze of charges of plotting to topple President Mnangagwa through staging a coup.
