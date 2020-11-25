- MALAWI COURT says the arrest of millionaire preacher Bushiri and wife Mary is illegal and orders their immediate release by Malawi police.
- UGANDA GVT CALLS for calm after deadly protests in the capital Kampala and other major towns in the country left several people dead and dozens injured.
- SA PRESIDENT Ramaphosa condemns the xenophobia violence against migrant commercial truck drivers on highways in Kwazulu Natal and Gauteng provinces.
- FOOTBALL LEGEND DIEGO MARADONA the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager has died at the age of 60.
- 'ONLY CHIEFS FROM MATEBELELAND AND MIDLANDS PROVINCES will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process'-President of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira has said only chiefs from Matabeleland and Midlands provinces whose people were affected by Gukurahundi will participate in reburials of victims as part of the national healing process.
FOOTBALL LEGEND DIEGO MARADONA the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager has died at the age of 60.
FOOTBALL LEGEND DIEGO MARADONA the former Argentina attacking midfielder and manager has died at the age of 60.
He had successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November.
It was then announced he was to be treated for alcohol dependency.
One of the greatest players of all time, Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, producing a series of sublime individual performances.
He played for Barcelona and Napoli during his club career, winning two Serie A titles with the Italian side.-BBC