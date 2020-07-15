FORMER ARMY COMMANDER, VICE-PRESIDENT CONTANTINO CHIWENGA AIRLIFTED BACK TO CHINA amid reports his troubling health had deteriorated, and he has missed two Cabinet meetings and a Zanu-PF politburo meeting, among other high-profile events.

In 2019, Chiwenga, spent nearly four months in China, under the care of Chinese, Indian and South African medical experts.

On his return, Chiwenga immediately plunged into a nasty divorce with his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa, accusing her of attempting to kill him while on a hospital bed in South Africa.

He was last seen in public on June 25, more than two weeks ago when he attended an event to commission a farm mechanisation scheme by John Deere at the Institute of Agricultural Engineering in Harare.

It is not clear what the Vice-President is suffering from, but initially, his hands and his ex wife Marry Mubaiwa’s were swelling and he told hundreds of people gathered at his rural home soon after he led a coup against the late former President Robert Mugabe that the couple had been hit by a rare skin disease.

There is speculation across Zimbabwe that Chiwenga has missed crucial Zanu pf functions because of his differences with Mnangagwa.

There is speculation across Zimbabwe that Chiwenga has missed crucial Zanu pf functions because of his differences with Mnangagwa.

This is evidently a fair warning to how China may allegedly be the driving force for Mnangagwa to step down and be replaced by a suitable figure in Zanu pf. They will manage the whole exercise to fit their purpose while giving the opposition forces in Zimbabwe, a fall belief of being in control..you do the maths! Sibusiso Ngwenya

