FORMER Cabinet minister Tracy Mutinhiri, who recently rejoined Zanu-PF, says, opposition is day-dreaming about unseating the ruling party.

FORMER Cabinet minister Tracy Mutinhiri, who recently rejoined Zanu-PF, has said the opposition is day-dreaming about unseating the ruling party.

Mutinhiri was addressing Zanu-PF supporters at Rudhaka Stadium during the launch of Marondera East and Central by-election campaign on Monday.

“The truth is that Zanu-PF is going to rule forever. There is still time for those in denial to join it,” she said.

Mutinhiri, who had crossed the floor to the opposition MDC-T, was paraded to party supporters alongside former Harare deputy mayor Emmanuel Chiroto and former Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro who have joined Zanu-PF.

Addressing the same gathering, Zanu-PF provincial women’s league boss Applonia Munzverengi said there would be consequences for the party leadership from ward level if the party lost the two seats.

“We have deployed chairwomen in wards to assist in mobilisation. If we are defeated, we will hold these leaders responsible,” she said.

Marondera Central fell vacant following the recall of Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance).

Marondera East was left without representation following the death of Zanu-PF’s Patrick Chidhakwa. – NewsDay Zimbabwe