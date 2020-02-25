Former Egyptian president, the dictator Hosni Mubarak, who was ousted during the Arab spring in 2011, dies at 91

Hosni Mubarak 91, Egypt’s dictator former president who ruled the country for three decades before he was toppled during the 2011 Arab spring protests, has died aged 91.

According to Mubarak’s family, the former president was recently hospitalised in intensive care after an operation to remove a stomach tumour.

Mubarak, though seen as an autocratic ruler by his people, was favoured by US administrations who poured billions of dollars into Egypt, yet unemployment and poverty continued to grow.

The disgruntled people of Egypt , in 2011 held the Arab spring mass protests , uprisings that began in Tunisia, called for “bread, freedom and social justice” and an end to military rule, eventually toppling Hosni Mubarak.

Mubarak’s response to these volatile protesters heavy handedly resulting in the deaths of 239 people. After 18 days of persistent Arab Spring protests, Egypt’s former vice-president Omar Suleiman, announced, in a 30-second video message, “My fellow citizens, in the difficult circumstances our country is experiencing, President Muhammad Hosni Mubarak has decided to give up the office of the president of the republic,” This marked the fall of dictator Mubarak’s close to 30 year rule and a turn around of protests into celebrations of freedom by the people of Egypt, as protestors chanted “we have brought down the regime”.

A three day period of mourning has been announced starting Wednesday. Mubarak was the first of the leaders toppled in the wave of Arab uprisings to face trial and appeared in a courtroom cage on a range of charges and on his hospital bed. In 2012 Mubarak was jailed for life for conspiring to murder protesters in Egypt and sent to Cairo’s Tora prison and spent nearly six years in jail in hospitals.

Mubarak’s fall brought about, Egypt’s first free election, and election victory by President Mohamed Morsi.

However Morsi was in power for only a year before mass protests in 2013 led to his overthrow by the then defence chief General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, now president of Egypt

Mubarak was hated by some people while others looked at him like a father figure and his fall was unsettling to the Middle East region over what regime change could mean for nations in that region. Sibusiso Ngwenya

photo- Ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak looks towards his supporters during celebrations of the 43rd anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, at Maadi military hospital on the outskirts of Cairo, October 2016 – REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany