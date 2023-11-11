- FORMER footballer Rahman Gumbo dies
- CCC SEC Gen Sengezo Tshabangu recalls 15 councillors including Harare Mayor and deputy Mayor
- RESILIENCE behind bars: A reflection on seven months in prison
- Mnangagwa's niece Henrietta Rushwaya convicted of smuggling and remanded in custody till 9 November 2023
- MILLIONS spent on purchasing vehicles never delivered to Zimbabwe government
FORMER footballer Rahman Gumbo dies
‘FORMER FOOTBALLER Rahman Gumbo dies’
While details are still sketchy, Gumbo is said to have suffered a heart attack at his home in Botswana in Palapye on Thursday in the presence of his son.
He was ferried to hospital but his condition never improved until medical authorities there decided to transfer him to a Franscistown facility, 160km away Friday evening where he was immediately put on the Intensive Care Unit.
Gumbo passed on barely a few hours later.
He was in the company of his wife and Zacharia Muzadzi, his assistant at his recent former club Morupule Wanderers, who confirmed the tragic news.
“I am shattered,”” said Muzadzi.
Source – The Chronicle