FORMER MDC Alliance vice president Welshman Ncube says (CCC) leader Chamisa had sidelined him as he lacks a platform to denounce the recall of the party’s representatives in Parliament and councils by CCC Sec Gen Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu, a former MDC-T provincial chairman and PDP activist, now identifies as the self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general. Since October 2023, Tshabangu has recalled over two dozen MPs and senators, along with more than 60 councillors, arguing that they were no longer party members.

CCC activists aligned with Chamisa have been pressing Ncube and Tendai Biti, both former MDC Alliance vice presidents, to speak out against Tshabangu. Notably, both Ncube and Biti have been conspicuously absent from the party’s major political events leading up to and following the elections.

During an encounter with CCC supporter Chris Chidarikire, Ncube responded to queries about his absence from the Citizens National Assembly (CNA), a party structure, by questioning his membership. When asked if he held a leadership role in the CCC, Ncube implied that he should, but the party had unconstitutionally abandoned its structure. He clarified that as of January 22, 2022, he was the vice president of the MDC Alliance, which had resolved to reconstitute itself as the CCC and participate in the March 2022 by-elections under that name. However, the National Council did not dissolve itself at that meeting.

When pressed to condemn Tshabangu, Ncube argued that he lacked the authority to do so as he was no longer part of the leadership structures. He pointed out his previous efforts to oppose recalls when Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora initiated them, emphasizing that he did so in his capacity as the vice president of the MDC Alliance. Ncube questioned in what capacity he should intervene now.

Critics contend that Chamisa dismantled the MDC Alliance structures to consolidate power, leading to disagreements with founding members such as Ncube and Biti. Chamisa, however, maintains that the CCC is an entirely new political party with no ties to the MDC Alliance.

Source – pindula