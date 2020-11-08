FORMER MDC-T SENIOR OFFICIAL OBERT GUTU HAS APOLOGISED to Zimbabweans for being part of opposition party politicians who repeatedly called on the West to impose and maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Gutu described the restrictive measures as “satanic sanctions”.

The former MDC-T national spokesperson said he was “ashamed” of justifying the imposition of the punitive measures against Zimbabwe.

“I would like to most sincerely apologise to all patriotic Zimbabweans for having played a part in the calling for the imposition of unilateral and punitive sanctions against Zimbabwe by some powerful Western nations,” Gutu said this weekend.

The restrictive measures were imposed on Zimbabwe at the turn of the millennium with the West accusing the then regime of the now late Robert Mugabe of running flawed elections and human rights abuses.

“I am absolutely sorry and completely ashamed of having let down my beloved country, Zimbabwe by acting as a voice justifying the imposition of these evil and satanic sanctions.”

Gutu served as deputy minister during the inclusive government and was also at that time MP for Chisipite.

Gutu, a lawyer by profession, also served as vice president to one of the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T factions before quitting politics early this year citing “personal and private” reasons.

The government has repeatedly called for the removal of the trade and travel embargo and recently held a virtual gala denouncing the measures. According to Mnangagwa’s administration, the sanctions are hurting ordinary Zimbabwean most.

However, the West maintains Harare should first implement political, economic and electoral reforms, respect the rule of law; end high level corruption and impunity before it can consider lifting the measures. – newzimbabwe