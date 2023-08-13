FORMER SOUTHERN EYE EDITOR Kholwani Nyathi appointed new AMH group editor-in-chief

Privately-owned Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), whose chair is local publisher Trevor Ncube, has appointed one of the best editors in the country Kholwani Nyathi as its new group editor-in-chief.

The appointment is with effect from 1 August 2023.

Nyathi replaces Wisdom Mdzungairi who left in January.

AMH publishes The NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and runs online broadcasting platform Heart&Soul.

Nyathi is also editor of The Standard, a position he has held since 2015.

He has been with AMH for many years now and has contributed immensely to the development of local media.

