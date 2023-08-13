- DOUGLAS MWONZORA urges Zimbabwe opposition poll boycott next weekend.
FORMER SOUTHERN EYE EDITOR Kholwani Nyathi appointed new AMH group editor-in-chief
Privately-owned Alpha Media Holdings (AMH), whose chair is local publisher Trevor Ncube, has appointed one of the best editors in the country Kholwani Nyathi as its new group editor-in-chief.
The appointment is with effect from 1 August 2023.
Nyathi replaces Wisdom Mdzungairi who left in January.
AMH publishes The NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and runs online broadcasting platform Heart&Soul.
Nyathi is also editor of The Standard, a position he has held since 2015.
He has been with AMH for many years now and has contributed immensely to the development of local media.
Kholwani Nyathi appointed new AMH group editor-in-chief